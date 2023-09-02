Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $8.73 Million Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,897 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 7.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,267,000 after buying an additional 350,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,562,000 after buying an additional 207,716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,170,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,634,000 after buying an additional 176,992 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,630,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,324,000 after buying an additional 63,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of REET traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 294,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,224. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

