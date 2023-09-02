Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. 387,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,905. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

