Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Greif has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 9.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Greif by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 5,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

