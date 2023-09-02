VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $164.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.61. VMware has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. National Pension Service grew its position in VMware by 4.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 345,359 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $49,704,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in VMware by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,178 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $174,322,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,879 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

