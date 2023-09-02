Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.47

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and traded as low as $13.11. Holcim shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 123,260 shares trading hands.

Holcim Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

