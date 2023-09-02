Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $186.97

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$186.97 and traded as low as C$184.93. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$185.24, with a volume of 260,531 shares.

Waste Connections Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$187.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$186.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 7.6049533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Waste Connections Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

