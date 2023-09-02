Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $186.97

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$186.97 and traded as low as C$184.93. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$185.24, with a volume of 260,531 shares.

Waste Connections Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$187.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$186.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 7.6049533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

