Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $169.87

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.87 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 166.78 ($2.10). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.11), with a volume of 741,277 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORT shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.15) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.09) to GBX 214 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Forterra alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FORT

Forterra Stock Performance

Forterra Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £355.80 million, a PE ratio of 928.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 186.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Forterra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.