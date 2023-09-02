Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $169.87

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.87 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 166.78 ($2.10). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.11), with a volume of 741,277 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORT shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.15) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.09) to GBX 214 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.
Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.
