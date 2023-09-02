Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $75.99

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.99 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 73.17 ($0.92). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.93), with a volume of 95,346 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.66) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of £223.64 million, a P/E ratio of 248.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.10.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

