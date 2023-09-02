Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.15

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and traded as low as $41.08. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 8,735 shares changing hands.

JMPLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($26.22) to GBX 2,130 ($26.85) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($29.62) to GBX 2,200 ($27.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.3448 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

