Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.00

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.80). Amryt Pharma shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.80), with a volume of 90,727 shares traded.
Amryt Pharma Stock Down 11.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The stock has a market cap of £457.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.
About Amryt Pharma
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
