Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 7,293 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 2.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $630,466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,366. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.50 and a 200-day moving average of $220.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

