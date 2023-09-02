Miramar Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 586,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,734. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,996 shares of company stock worth $8,607,017. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

