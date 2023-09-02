Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after acquiring an additional 191,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,474. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.97.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

