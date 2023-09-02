Miramar Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $544.25. 1,437,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $547.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $241.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

