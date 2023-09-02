Miramar Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.11. 4,970,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,065,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

