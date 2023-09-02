Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Raised by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1,888.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 324,414 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.5% of HRT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $121,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.91. 969,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

