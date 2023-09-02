1,492 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.02. 1,703,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,604. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.29.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.