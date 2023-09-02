HRT Financial LP Buys New Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,469,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,521,000. CNH Industrial comprises about 1.0% of HRT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.41% of CNH Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.62. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

