383,774 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 383,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,753,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.11% of Prudential Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,501. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

