HRT Financial LP Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 272.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,071 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $38,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after acquiring an additional 320,018 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of VEEV traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.57. 1,817,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,983. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.