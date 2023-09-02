Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Hits $3.50 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $9.90 or 0.00038163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $103.61 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,888,649 coins and its circulating supply is 353,512,469 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

