Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as low as C$0.98. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 4,727 shares.

Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insider Transactions at Pure Energy Minerals

In other news, Director Michael R. Dake sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$29,260.00. Corporate insiders own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

