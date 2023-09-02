RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.38. RecycLiCo Battery Materials shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 65,470 shares changing hands.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$97.85 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on the recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process extracts cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity. The company is also involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada and Arizona, the United States.
