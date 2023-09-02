Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $230.00

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.82). Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.90), with a volume of 44,385 shares changing hands.
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £33.50 million and a P/E ratio of 4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.
About Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.