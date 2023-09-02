Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $230.00

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.82). Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.90), with a volume of 44,385 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £33.50 million and a P/E ratio of 4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

