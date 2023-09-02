Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.26

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and traded as low as $18.02. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 36,334 shares changing hands.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
