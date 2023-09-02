Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.12

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.12 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 36.29 ($0.46). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 37.05 ($0.47), with a volume of 2,894 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £273.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,235.00, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass/bream, salmon, shrimp, and tilapia breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

