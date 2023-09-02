Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.71

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $6.15. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 1,109 shares changing hands.

Scully Royalty Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Scully Royalty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Scully Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

