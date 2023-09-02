Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $273.19

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.19 ($3.44) and traded as low as GBX 267.50 ($3.37). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 269 ($3.39), with a volume of 654,821 shares traded.

Ruffer Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 289.68.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

