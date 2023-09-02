BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.60

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.60 and traded as low as C$10.32. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.32, with a volume of 185,151 shares.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.05.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th.

