VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF (LON:CYBG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.72

Shares of VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF (LON:CYBG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.72 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.71 ($0.20). VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 15.77 ($0.20), with a volume of 360 shares.

VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.01. The stock has a market cap of £225.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21.

About VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF

(Get Free Report)

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.