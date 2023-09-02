Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,809 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $27,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

FITB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

