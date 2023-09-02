Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.86. 14,748,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,818,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

