Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $15.80 on Friday, hitting $422.32. 1,580,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $452.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

