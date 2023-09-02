Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.96. 3,027,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,320. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

