AXS Investments LLC Sells 92 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI traded up $49.28 on Friday, reaching $1,421.64. The stock had a trading volume of 549,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,421.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,229.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,234.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

