Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aviva PLC grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $23,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $221.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $214.51 and a 52 week high of $334.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.33.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

