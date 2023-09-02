Aviva PLC Has $23.31 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,929 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.11% of VeriSign worth $23,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,956,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3,177.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after purchasing an additional 259,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,003,000 after buying an additional 233,031 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $205.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.24 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,916,296.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,916,296.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,285 shares of company stock worth $8,735,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

