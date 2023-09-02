Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.89 Million Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 144.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,372 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.37% of Revance Therapeutics worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $960,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,400,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $960,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,400,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $42,593.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,038 shares of company stock worth $2,476,699 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.75. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

