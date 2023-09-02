Blair William & Co. IL Buys 752 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,907.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $170.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $162.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

