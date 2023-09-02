Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,257 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Healthpeak Properties worth $24,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

