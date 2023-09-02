Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 48,563 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,563 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $29,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after acquiring an additional 406,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. 958,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,857. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.