Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $31.36 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,758 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MetLife worth $31,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in MetLife by 2.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 697,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Trading Up 1.5 %

MET stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.