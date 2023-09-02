Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Autoliv worth $32,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Autoliv by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,653,000 after acquiring an additional 791,811 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 114.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 898,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 480,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 380.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

