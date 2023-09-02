iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $37,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.85. 984,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

