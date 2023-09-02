UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,827 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $38,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in UGI by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in UGI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of UGI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UGI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,862. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

