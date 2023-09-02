Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 192,684 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 192,684 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $44,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. 1,784,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -11.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.