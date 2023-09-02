ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OGS opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

