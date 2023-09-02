Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,822 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after buying an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after buying an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,451,000 after buying an additional 370,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,304,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,527,000 after buying an additional 708,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

