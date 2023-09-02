Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $20.47 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

