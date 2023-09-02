BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,165 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,493,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 149,390 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 70.9% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $451,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 874.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 117,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $70,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,475. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

